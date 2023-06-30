StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.48. The company had a trading volume of 156,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,751. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average is $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

