StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 10,550 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23,359.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,395,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,058,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,134. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76. The stock has a market cap of $309.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.