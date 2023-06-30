StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 395 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,280,025 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.