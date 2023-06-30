Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG) Short Interest Update

Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive 1000 Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Strive 1000 Growth ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG – Free Report) by 354.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,241 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 24.04% of Strive 1000 Growth ETF worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STXG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. 1,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,660. Strive 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67.

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

The Strive 1000 Growth ETF (STXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit growth characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.

