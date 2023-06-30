Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXW) Short Interest Down 84.9% in June

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Stryve Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ SNAXW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03. Stryve Foods has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

