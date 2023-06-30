Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,227,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,644,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 48,888 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $535,767.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,847.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.23. 4,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,243. The firm has a market cap of $942.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $149.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

