Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 273.2% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Subsea 7 stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 200,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,054. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

Subsea 7 Increases Dividend

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.3854 dividend. This is a positive change from Subsea 7’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.