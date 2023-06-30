Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.40

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.40 and traded as low as $21.18. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 13,238 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $303.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.63%. Research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Summit Financial Group news, EVP Joseph Hager purchased 3,000 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,242 shares of company stock worth $81,519. Company insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

