Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.21

Shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.21 and traded as high as $15.40. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 2,477 shares.

Summit State Bank Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter.

Summit State Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

Featured Articles

