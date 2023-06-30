Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 495,499 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 456,608 shares.The stock last traded at $22.15 and had previously closed at $21.85.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $45,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,077.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,706 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $52,983.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,458.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $45,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,077.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465,370 shares of company stock valued at $69,793,818 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

