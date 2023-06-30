Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Down 54.2% in June

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,730,000 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the May 31st total of 106,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $29.32. 3,512,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,353. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SU. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Read More

