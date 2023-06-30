Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.77.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.85. 1,149,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.09. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $160,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 84.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 111.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 219,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 115,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

