Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

