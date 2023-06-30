Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Down 3.8%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 279,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 359,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGHC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Super Group had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $363.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Super Group Limited will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHC. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Super Group by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 1,077,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Super Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,345,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,751,000 after buying an additional 139,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Super Group

(Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.