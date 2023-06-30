Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the May 31st total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Surgalign Stock Down 25.1 %

Shares of SRGA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. 4,598,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,536. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.95) by $3.92. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 64.63% and a negative return on equity of 983.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgalign

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Surgalign by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 249,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgalign by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Surgalign by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 459,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 310,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Surgalign by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

About Surgalign

(Free Report)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spinal hardware implants and biomaterial products worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL spinal fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS spinal fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.