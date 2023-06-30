Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Surge Components Price Performance

OTCMKTS SPRS opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. Surge Components has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $3.69.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 6.84%.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. The company also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

