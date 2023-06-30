Sweat Economy Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $34.46 million and approximately $877,710.95 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,630,011,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,333,840,239 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

