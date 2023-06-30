Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

SZLMY stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $33.96.

Swiss Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.9884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Swiss Life’s previous dividend of $0.83. Swiss Life’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

