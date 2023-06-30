Sydbank A/S (SYANY) and Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Free Report) is one of 265 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sydbank A/S to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sydbank A/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sydbank A/S alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sydbank A/S N/A N/A N/A Sydbank A/S Competitors 37.83% 9.69% 0.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sydbank A/S and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sydbank A/S N/A N/A 5.98 Sydbank A/S Competitors $2.83 billion $780.27 million 277.36

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sydbank A/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sydbank A/S. Sydbank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

29.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sydbank A/S and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sydbank A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Sydbank A/S Competitors 1025 2818 2815 7 2.27

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 340.21%. Given Sydbank A/S’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sydbank A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Sydbank A/S peers beat Sydbank A/S on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Sydbank A/S

(Free Report)

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. The company offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions. It also provides private banking products and services, such as advice related to pensions, investments, and various financial issues; personal and individual advisory services; and payment card, insurance, and investment products and related services. In addition, the company offers advisory and asset management services for investment funds, pooled pension plans, foundations, institutional clients, and wealthy customers; and advice and quotes prices as regards bonds, shares, and foreign exchange, as well as undertakes market-making obligations for institutional clients, central banks, asset managers, foreign and other clients, and banks. Further, it deals in mortgage bonds; and provides online solutions. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Aabenraa, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Sydbank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydbank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.