Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 386.8% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Sylogist Stock Performance
Shares of SYZLF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. Sylogist has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.88.
Sylogist Company Profile
