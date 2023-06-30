Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 386.8% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Sylogist Stock Performance

Shares of SYZLF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. Sylogist has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

