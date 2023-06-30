Synapse Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $124.45 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $124.45 million and $7.54 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synapse has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Synapse token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

