T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in June

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of T&D stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366. T&D has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

