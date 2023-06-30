TD Securities Trims Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Target Price to C$3.75

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 181.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.14.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Up 3.1 %

TSE:CJR.B traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 607,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,474. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$260.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.86, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.76. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.