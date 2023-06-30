TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Lowered to $90.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 3.6 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,405.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 338,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

