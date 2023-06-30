Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.96

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.96 and last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 376135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of C$17.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.3197183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

