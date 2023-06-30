Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.28

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $112.28 and last traded at $112.24, with a volume of 733411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Teradyne Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.26.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $566,871. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

