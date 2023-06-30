Terra Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $52.56 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Terra has a market cap of $195.01 million and $52.56 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002459 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 305,477,125 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

