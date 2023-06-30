TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0120 on Major Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 30th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $117.69 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00029908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013391 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,495,261 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,033,315 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

