Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lessened by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.12 on Friday, hitting $263.62. 41,812,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,373,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.26.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.01.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,772 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

