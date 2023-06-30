Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in June

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tessenderlo Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TSDOF remained flat at C$30.52 on Friday. Tessenderlo Group has a one year low of C$30.52 and a one year high of C$35.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.62.
About Tessenderlo Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tessenderlo Group
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
- Constellation Brands Stock Swings After Earnings Announcement
- Freeport-McMoRan: Analysts Bullish Ahead Of Growth Copper’s Spurt
- The Nike Rebound Is Over; Buying Opportunity Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Tessenderlo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tessenderlo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.