Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in June

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tessenderlo Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TSDOF remained flat at C$30.52 on Friday. Tessenderlo Group has a one year low of C$30.52 and a one year high of C$35.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.62.

About Tessenderlo Group

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

