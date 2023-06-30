Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.31 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.38. The company has a market capitalization of $162.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

