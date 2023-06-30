Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Up 164.7% in June

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 164.7% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 413.0 days.

THLEF stock remained flat at $149.83 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 815. Thales has a 1 year low of $107.55 and a 1 year high of $157.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.97.

THLEF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thales in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Thales S.A. ( OTCMKTS:THLEF Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

