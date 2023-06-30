The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,487 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $211.83 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

