The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,230 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.05% of Hershey worth $26,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,083 shares of company stock worth $77,324,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $248.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.09. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

