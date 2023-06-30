The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.10% of Kroger worth $36,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

KR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.50. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,571 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

