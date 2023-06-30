The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Shares Down 2.6%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 280.11 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.62). 5,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 31,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292.50 ($3.72).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.98) target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 310.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 273.24. The company has a market capitalization of £92.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The Property Franchise Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,909.09%.

In other news, insider David Arthur Raggett bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £13,950 ($17,736.81). Company insiders own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Property Franchising and Financial Services. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, sales, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

