The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Shares Down 2.6%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 280.11 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.62). 5,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 31,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292.50 ($3.72).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.98) target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.
The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 310.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 273.24. The company has a market capitalization of £92.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
The Property Franchise Group Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider David Arthur Raggett bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £13,950 ($17,736.81). Company insiders own 26.98% of the company’s stock.
About The Property Franchise Group
The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Property Franchising and Financial Services. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, sales, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Property Franchise Group
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
- Rite Aid Could Become An Acquisition Target
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.