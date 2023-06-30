The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the May 31st total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,068. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.

The Swatch Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.1895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About The Swatch Group

Separately, Barclays downgraded The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Swatch Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

