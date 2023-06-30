The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the May 31st total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
The Swatch Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,068. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.
The Swatch Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.1895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About The Swatch Group
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Swatch Group
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.