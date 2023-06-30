Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $223.92 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $223.92 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00042459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,191,881,472 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

