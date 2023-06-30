Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Raised to $97.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.56.

Timken Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TKR opened at $91.38 on Monday. Timken has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average is $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Timken by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Timken by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Timken by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

