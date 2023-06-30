TKG Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

TKG Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $51.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $989.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $52.87.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

