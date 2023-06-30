TKG Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TKG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,046 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after purchasing an additional 759,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $197.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

