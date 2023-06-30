TKG Advisors LLC Purchases 339 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

NYSE:CAT opened at $246.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

