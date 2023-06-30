TKG Advisors LLC Purchases 455 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 4.5% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,164,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

MDY opened at $479.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.91.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.