TKG Advisors LLC Raises Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. AES accounts for approximately 1.6% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES ( NYSE:AES Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AES shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

