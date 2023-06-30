TKG Advisors LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TKG Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.2% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $216.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.58. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

