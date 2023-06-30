TKG Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TKG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $295.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

