TKG Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

TKG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Hershey makes up approximately 2.2% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Stock Down 0.4 %

HSY opened at $248.68 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.40 and a 200-day moving average of $247.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,083 shares of company stock valued at $77,324,837 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.