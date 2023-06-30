Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.33.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,543 shares of company stock valued at $11,471,429 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Stories

