Toncoin (TON) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.78 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and $10.78 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00004466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020408 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,530.84 or 1.00029108 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.3640022 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $7,369,173.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.