Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Top Ships

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the second quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Top Ships by 69.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Top Ships Stock Performance

TOPS stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Top Ships has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Top Ships

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Top Ships from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.